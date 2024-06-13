Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Vitesse Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 111.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.7%.

NYSE VTS opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vitesse Energy has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vitesse Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

