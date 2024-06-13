Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Vitesse Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 111.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.7%.
Vitesse Energy Price Performance
NYSE VTS opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vitesse Energy has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vitesse Energy
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.