Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Visa by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 61,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 89,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 132,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,808. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.37 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.11. The company has a market capitalization of $493.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

