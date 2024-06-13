Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:VGI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. 41,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,714. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
