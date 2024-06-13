Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Acquires £1,777.60 in Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) insider David Crane purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £1,777.60 ($2,263.59).

Vertu Motors Price Performance

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,152.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.74. Vertu Motors plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.10 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.02 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Further Reading

