Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director William Kurtz Sells 2,110 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

