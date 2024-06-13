Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.29 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. Velas has a total market cap of $29.29 million and approximately $939,896.90 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00047362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,600,107,968 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

