Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Director Surinder Ghai Kumar Sells 500 Shares

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Director Surinder Ghai Kumar sold 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total transaction of C$10,820.00.

TSE:VCM opened at C$21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$528.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$23.01.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.99 million. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.520387 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

