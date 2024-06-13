Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Lessened by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.65. 14,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

