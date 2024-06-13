Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

VCRB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,988. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $265,000.

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.