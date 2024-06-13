USDB Self Reported Market Cap Tops $418.99 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. USDB has a market capitalization of $418.99 million and approximately $77.24 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDB has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 419,663,178 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 420,473,918.3240722. The last known price of USDB is 0.99630473 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $64,123,759.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.