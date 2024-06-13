UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.18 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and approximately $3.33 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00008352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,218,413 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,221,207.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.81070496 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,747,928.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

