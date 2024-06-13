United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from United Co.s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

United Co.s Stock Performance

TSE UNC opened at C$119.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61. United Co.s has a fifty-two week low of C$98.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$115.40.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

