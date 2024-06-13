United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from United Co.s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
United Co.s Stock Performance
TSE UNC opened at C$119.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61. United Co.s has a fifty-two week low of C$98.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$115.40.
About United Co.s
