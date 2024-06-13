Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 189,604 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $169,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 14,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,184,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,858,000 after buying an additional 350,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.60 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.