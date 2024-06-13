UBS Group Raises AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $13.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASTS. Scotiabank raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.1 %
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
