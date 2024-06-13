Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) vs. Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIAC) Financial Contrast

Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Focus Impact Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Focus Impact Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Focus Impact Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Impact Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital $118.60 million 6.25 $76.89 million $1.61 9.31

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Impact Acquisition.

Focus Impact Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Focus Impact Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Impact Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Focus Impact Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Impact Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Impact Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 36.12% 16.73% 7.57%

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Focus Impact Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

