Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,400 shares, an increase of 2,277.3% from the May 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TMQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 119,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,320. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $26,192.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,503,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.