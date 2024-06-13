TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Insider Sells $1,238,889.50 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,322.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,280.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $799.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.19.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
