TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Insider Sells $1,238,889.50 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,322.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,280.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $799.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

