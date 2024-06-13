Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Shares Purchased by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 493.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Torrid makes up 0.1% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in Torrid were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Torrid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CURV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,471. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.