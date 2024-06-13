thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.45

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 3120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.