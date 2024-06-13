Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in May

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of THUPY opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. Thule Group AB has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

