Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $168.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.42.

A number of analysts have commented on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.71. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

