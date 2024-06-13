The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Nancy Quan Sells 19,304 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE KO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

