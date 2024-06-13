TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 15,995 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total value of C$3,094,381.50.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00.
TFI International Price Performance
TSE:TFII traded down C$3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$190.39. 111,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,005. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$137.36 and a 52-week high of C$220.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$192.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$188.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. The company has a market cap of C$16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
