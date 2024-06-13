TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 15,995 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total value of C$3,094,381.50.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00.

TFI International Price Performance

TSE:TFII traded down C$3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$190.39. 111,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,005. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$137.36 and a 52-week high of C$220.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$192.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$188.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. The company has a market cap of C$16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC cut their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$182.78.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

