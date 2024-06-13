Terra (LUNA) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $405.44 million and $34.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 766,420,716 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

