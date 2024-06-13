T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

T&D Price Performance

Shares of TDHOY opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.