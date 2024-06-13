TD Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QSR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

QSR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 471,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,929. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

