Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.31

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 263609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $777.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $888,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 3,738,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

