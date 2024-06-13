Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $122.21 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Syscoin has a market cap of $122.21 million and $1.76 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,574.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.18 or 0.00663253 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00050828 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00077183 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Syscoin Coin Profile
SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 787,025,797 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.
Buying and Selling Syscoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
