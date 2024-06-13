S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is a Dividend King?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.