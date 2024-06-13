S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About S&W Seed

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed accounts for 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

