Susquehanna Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $160.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 102,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

