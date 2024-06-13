StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NTZ opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

