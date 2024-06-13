StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

About First Savings Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

