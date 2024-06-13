StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

About Citizens

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

