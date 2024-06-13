StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.01.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.
Citizens Announces Dividend
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
