Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $4.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

In related news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $61,178.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 768,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $359,216.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Buzby purchased 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $61,178.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 768,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 120,300 shares of company stock worth $220,338 and have sold 367,599 shares worth $677,763. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stem by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Stem by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of Stem stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Stem has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

