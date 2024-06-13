Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Star Equity Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRRP traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.