StakeWise Staked ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.69 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $123.69 million and approximately $494,535.09 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $3,538.47 or 0.05312533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 34,956 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 34,894.01639051. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,568.39669183 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,992,685.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

