Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spruce Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 115,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,020. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $157,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
