Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 115,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,020. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $262,784.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,015,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $157,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPRB

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.