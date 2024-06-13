Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SFM opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $70,840.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,235 shares of company stock worth $8,310,720 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $13,840,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

