SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Up 1.4%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 14,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 13,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

