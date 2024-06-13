Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 3,950 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 14,262,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,592,586. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

