Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the May 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

Silver Tiger Metals stock remained flat at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,350. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Featured Stories

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

