Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in May

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.08. 119,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,170. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

