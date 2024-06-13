Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Decreases By 57.9%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,946,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5,641.6% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 741,470 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ UBND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,302. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

