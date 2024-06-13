Short Interest in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Decreases By 56.5%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

USGO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 3,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. U.S. GoldMining has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on U.S. GoldMining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

