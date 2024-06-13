Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Rises By 311.1%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This is an increase from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

