Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Rises By 486.5%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 486.5% from the May 15th total of 173,900 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

Shares of RNAZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 248,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.58. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

