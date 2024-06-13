Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Grows By 451.1%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 451.1% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGAY stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $16.90.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.2039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

