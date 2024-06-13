Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Rises By 1,556.8%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 1,556.8% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 1.5 %

MingZhu Logistics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 24,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

