Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Drops By 79.4%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.
