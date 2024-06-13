Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Drops By 77.3%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Up 4.1 %
HXGBY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,630. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.
Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.
Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.
