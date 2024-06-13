Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Drops By 77.3%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Up 4.1 %

HXGBY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,630. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.